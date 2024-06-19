Barcelona have different plans for two Spanish youngsters

FC Barcelona have already started to work upon their bets for the upcoming season. Without wasting time, the club wishes to lay down the foundations for the things that are to come. In a similar fashion to what Barcelona director Deco is trying to do with Dani Olmo’s agent, the club is working with other representatives.

The club director, accordingly, thus met with the agents of other players as well. By doing so, he can establish and lay down an idea of what things can be expected of Barcelona and what is to be expected of the players in question as well simultaneously.

According to SPORT, the latest players who saw their mutual agent meet up with the Barcelona director are Alex Valle and Estanis Pedrola. For both players, Barcelona have a different plan in mind, as the need of the club is put forward before anything else, and according to that need, the club will look to bet on one of the two players this summer.

That chosen player would be Alex Valle. The 20-year-old left-back recently completed his loan spell at Levante and is expected to return to Barcelona. However, instead of letting him leave for somewhere else, the club has conveyed to his agent their hopes of testing him out during pre-season and letting Hansi Flick properly test him.

Estanis Pedrola, on the other hand, may not be in for the same experience. With the 20-year-old winger, Barcelona are looking to have him continue for one more year at Sampdoria. This is because the club still has an active buy-back clause worth €7 million valid for him until 2025, and by then they would be willing to decide if it is worth bringing the Spaniard back.

Valle, furthermore, also offers a player who had a solid season with Levante last season. Across the 29 games he played for the side, he managed a total of 2313 minutes and looks ready to make a leap that he would have been waiting for since a long time.