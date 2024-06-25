Barcelona Defies Financial Hurdles, Pushes Forward for Man Utd, PSG Target, Report Says

Athletic Club’s Nico Williams is a wanted player by many top European clubs as the 21-year-old had an impressive 2023-24 season with the Spanish side, leading many suitors to come and ask about the player.

In recent weeks, Paris Saint-Germain have been connected with several talented wing players, including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, negotiations with Napoli have proven challenging, prompting PSG to consider alternative options.

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Barcelona, and PSG like Williams. However, the one team that face the financial challenge is the Catalan side, but they might not give up on signing the player.

Football España reports a significant internal push at Barcelona for the signing of Williams despite the financial challenges involved. His release clause stands at €58 million, and securing the Spanish winger would also necessitate a substantial wage package.

A move for Williams is not anticipated to be a simple or cheap deal to get done, and that’s caused uncertainty among some parties. Williams played 37 matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and registering 19 assists.