Barcelona defensive starlet inching towards exit amid interest from European giants

Given the abundance of talented youngsters at Barcelona, it is no surprise that several foreign clubs are closely monitoring the club’s emerging stars.

One of the names attracting significant interest is Barcelona Atletic’s centre-back, Mika Faye. Despite primarily playing with the reserve team, the Senegalese defender has drawn immense attention due to his physical prowess and defensive maturity.

And links with FC Porto remain ripe, with the Portuguese side leading the race for Faye’s signature.

Faye allured by the idea of joining Porto

According to SPORT, Faye’s potential exit from Barcelona is gaining traction. The likelihood that he will depart from the club is growing after a number of conversations with his agent.

Given that the Catalan giants have not awarded him minutes with the first team and the back-line competition is expected to rise next season, Faye is leaning towards an exit.

The most desirable destination for the player among the possibilities on the table is FC Porto, who have tabled an offer for Faye in a bid to fortify their back-line.

Mika Faye could leave for FC Porto. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Moreover, Barcelona have started the negotiating process with an initial asking price of €15 million. They also want to include a buyback clause in the contract, which will allow them to re-sign the 19-year-old later on if his development is as expected.

But Porto are trying to work out these conditions, especially trying to get the transfer fee reduced.

Ultimately, the deal will depend on striking a compromise that meets the needs of both teams. While Porto wants to sign Faye for a lower price, Barcelona intends to make a deal that protects their interest in the player going forward.

Acquiring a figure of around €15 million for a player who is not a regular on the first team would go a long way in strengthening the club’s finances.