Barcelona defensive star rejects claims he wants to leave

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has moved to reiterate his commitment to the club.

The French international was a key player for La Blaugrana last season but he continues to be linked with an exit.

Rumours of a major offer incoming from the Saudi Pro League have grown and he could be a pragmatic sale option if Barcelona need to raise funds.

Despite being reportedly open to moving on, if Barcelona do opt to sell him, Kounde has rejected claims that he is not fully committed to the cause.

“I’m one of the leaders of the Barcelona locker room. And above all, I’m a reliable player. This is one of the things I’m most proud of”, as per an interview with Le Parisien.

“I have talent, but it’s work, determination and discipline that has allowed me to rise to the top.”

Barcelona are not actively looking to remove Kounde from the club, but they are well stocked at centre back, and the 25-year-old could command a fee in the region of €60m.

No decision will be made on his future until after Euro 2024 with France kicking off their campaign against Austria on June 17.