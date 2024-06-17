Barcelona defensive gem would prefer Premier League over Porto

Without any unexpected twists, FC Barcelona are looking to make some sales. The Catalan club may be closing in on the 1:1 rule again, but the club will need to sell in order to buy. For this reason, Barcelona continue to look at different options to reinforce the team and also make sales.

One of their best options, in terms of both economic and sporting benefits, is the sale of Mikayil Faye. The 19-year-old Senegalese defender has grown a lot in this ongoing campaign for Barcelona Atletic, and his transfer value is there to show it with the increase it went through.

However, Barcelona have already highlighted a destination for the player. Club director Deco has negotiated with Portuguese side Porto recently, and there exists a possibility that the Senegalese defender could be sold for €15 million to Porto in a deal that is likely to include a buy-back option.

Yet, according to the latest revelation by SPORT, that is not the only offer that Faye has to consider. For the young Barcelona Atletic defender, one who continues to shine for Senegal as well, preference would be given to more competitive and powerful leagues, such as the English Premier League.

While Faye values the opportunity to potentially play for Porto, and it is a destination that Barcelona believes is good for the development of young players, the 19-year-old defender wants a bigger jump. Thus, he will not rush to accept Porto’s offer and will instead wait until the end of June.

By June 24, as highlighted by SPORT, the player will meet with his representatives to discuss his future. For now, he focuses on the progression he has worked on with Rafa Marquez at Barcelona Atletic as the B team hopes to guarantee promotion for themselves in the play-offs going on.

Only after the player has accomplished his desire to help out Barcelona Atletic would his future be looked into. At the moment, Porto’s offer is a strong one and remains on the table in a hypothetical sense, but it is the desire of the Senegalese prodigy to consider offers from elsewhere and from more desirable leagues.