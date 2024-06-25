Barcelona defensive gem approves move to European giants, talks ongoing – Romano

While Marc Guiu closes in on a move to Chelsea, it appears that Barcelona are set to part ways with yet another promising youngster in the form of Mika Faye.

The 19-year-old Senegalese centre-back joined Barça last summer and was a key member of the Barça Atletic side that narrowly missed out on promotion to La Liga 2, faltering in the playoff finals against Cordoba.

FC Porto have been putting in a lot of effort to snare Faye away from Barcelona over the past weeks and it appears that their hard work will reap rewards.

Faye approves Porto move

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation surrounding Faye and FC Porto’s interest in the 19-year-old prospect.

As per the transfer expert, the Barcelona youngster has approved the move to the Portuguese heavyweights this summer.

Now, everything depends on the two clubs, with negotiations progressing between them as well as with the player’s camp to iron out the details.

Mika Faye willing to join Porto. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

As has already been reported, Porto want to offer €15 million to Barça for Faye, with the Catalans insisting on inserting a buyback clause if they do indeed part ways with the Senegalese international.

It has been suggested that Hansi Flick and Deco wish to retain Faye’s services, with the manager even considering him as an option for the left-back position.

However, Barcelona need to complete one player sale before June 30 and the 19-year-old seems like the best avenue at this time.

Will Barcelona miss Faye?

Faye is a player who has shown great potential and made a big impression with Barça Atletic, although he never got a chance with the senior setup.

While his talent is unquestionable, Barcelona have the tools to cope with the youngster’s exit as they already have a plethora of other centre-back options.

Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsi have established themselves as the preferred centre-back pairing.

Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen are also expected to return to playing in central defence after featuring as right-back and defensive midfielder, respectively.

Eric Garcia will also be back after a successful loan spell at Girona and is likely to command a place in Flick’s squad.