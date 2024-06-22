Barcelona defensive ace might not be 100% fit in time for pre-season

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde last played for the club in January against Real Betis. After that match, he suffered a tendon rupture that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

This injury has kept him out for almost five months, causing him to miss crucial parts of the season and even Euros during the summer.

As of today, Balde is getting closer to recovery, but it’s still uncertain whether he will be fully fit for the start of the preseason.

Adding to it, according to a report from MARCA, it cannot be assumed that he will be 100% ready when the team begins their summer training.

His participation in the pre-season remains uncertain as he continues to heal. Right now, it looks like his chances of joining the summer preparations with his teammates are quite slim.

Barcelona are being cautious

Barcelona is being very cautious with Balde’s recovery. They have decided not to rush him back into action until he is completely healed.

Only when he is at full fitness will he be allowed to train with the group again. This careful approach is due to the significant amount of time he has been out, which has been nearly five months, and the importance of his role in the team.

Alejandro Balde might not be available to play pre-season under Hansi Flick. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

It must be noted that Before his injury, Balde was a crucial player for Barcelona. He was the undisputed starter at left-back, participating in 22 games, 18 of them as a starter.

Balde’s recovery process has been ongoing, and during this time, he has had interactions with the new coach Hansi Flick during his visit to the club’s facilities.

Barcelona want no risk

Despite these meetings, it is still not certain if Balde will be able to start the pre-season with the squad, as they do not want to risk his health by rushing his return. As a result, Flick has made plans for the left-back position.

The manager has informed Alex Valle, who had a successful season on loan at Levante, that he will be a key player in this role alongside Balde. This means Valle will join the first team for the preseason and the tour in the United States.

Barcelona are taking a careful approach with Alejandro Balde’s recovery to ensure that he returns to the field fully fit and ready to contribute to the team.

The club is prepared to give him the time he needs to heal properly, showing their commitment to his long-term health and performance.