Barcelona defender opens up on future – ‘Don’t know where I will play next season’

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso is one of the players who is certain to leave the club at the end of the ongoing season.

The 32-year-old left-back’s current contract with Barça expires on June 30 and there will be no renewal offer for the Spaniard, and he is expected to leave as a free agent.

There have been strong links to Atletico Madrid, although of late it has been suggested that there is nothing concrete between the player and the Rojiblancos.

Now, though, Alonso has come out and provided an update on his future, stating that, as of now, it is still unclear as to where he will be plying his trade next season.

“At the moment I don’t even know where I’m going to play. So now I’m going to switch off and hopefully we’ll have news soon…,” commented the defender, as quoted by SPORT.

It has been suggested that Alonso has other offers apart from the one from Atletico Madrid as he considers his next move.

Girona, for one, are also understood to be eager to sign the former Chelsea left-back on a free transfer this summer.

Meanwhile, the Barcelona veteran also discussed the dismissal of Xavi Hernandez from the managerial role, claiming that it came as a surprise to everyone.

“I experienced it like everyone else, surprised by the changes in rhythm. But these are things that happen and we have to keep our minds focused on next season,” claimed Alonso.

Barcelona replaced Xavi with Hansi Flick as the new manager, although it is extremely unlikely that Alonso will get a chance to play under the German tactician.