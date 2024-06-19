Barcelona defender not considering summer exit despite possible registration issues

According to journalist Gabriel Sans in Mundo Deportivo, veteran defender Inigo Martinez is fully committed to staying at Barcelona, even though his registration with the team is not guaranteed.

Martinez, who is 33 years old, seems unconcerned about the ongoing discussions regarding his future at Barcelona.

He has a contract that lasts until 2025 and he is not considering leaving the club before that. In fact, it is said that he is currently focused on returning to training, which is scheduled for the week of July 8.

However, his situation still needs to be resolved due to salary cap restrictions when the 2024-2025 registration period opens.

Barcelona’s trouble with Martinez

It is said that last season, Martinez, who signed from Athletic Bilbao, could only be registered until June 2024, because of Barcelona’s limited financial fair play budget.

Inigo Martinez does not want to leave Barcelona. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

And now, he must be re-registered to continue playing. According to sources close to him, he is confident that he will be re-registered and is not thinking about moving to another team, despite interest from the Middle East.

Despite Martinez’s confidence, there are uncertainties within Barcelona, particularly from their coach, Hansi Flick, due to an abundance of centre-backs.

Overbooking in defense

The German has several options for the centre-back position, including Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet, Andreas Christensen and Martinez.

The 33-year-old had the trust of former coach Xavi, who appreciated his leadership skills, but his injuries have limited his playing time.

The dilemma for Barcelona is that if Martinez does not remain in the squad, the club will still have to pay his contract.

This financial burden adds another layer of complexity to the decision about his future with the team. Therefore, while Martinez is set on staying, the club has to navigate these challenges before finalising his status for the upcoming season.