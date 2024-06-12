Barcelona defender might not have enough time to convince Hansi Flick in pre-season

One of the issues that Barcelona new manager Hansi Flick will have to address in the weeks to come is the future of the host of loanees returning to the club.

Barça have seven players who will be coming back after spending the previous campaign on loan, one of whom happens to be Eric Garcia.

The Spanish centre-back enjoyed a fine season at Girona, playing an important part in Michel’s side finishing in the top four and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

But, his future at Barcelona is far from clear owing to the overbooking of central defenders at the club.

Eric Garcia might not get enough time to convince

Eric Garcia’s future at Barcelona will depend on how he does during the pre-season and whether he is able to win over Hansi Flick’s trust.

However, as per SPORT, Garcia might not have enough time to convince the new manager during pre-season owing to his possible participation in the Olympic Games.

Eric Garcia enjoyed a good season at Girona. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

After a first season as a Blaugrana with little impact and lack of confidence, the Spaniard has been a pillar of Michel’s Girona team and has astonished everyone. Strong in duels, the defender also pitched in several important goals.

However, the issue is that with Garcia almost a permanent fixture for Spain at the Olympics, he will hardly have any room to work with the brand new Barça coach.

The Olympics start on July 26 and if Spain would make it as far as the finals, Garcia would be unavailable until August 11-12 – only a few days before La Liga starts.

As such, it leaves very little room for Flick to get a good look at Garcia and see how performs, given that he would miss the pre-season tour of the USA.