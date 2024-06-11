Barcelona make a decision on the immediate future of 22-year-old loanee

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco met today at the club offices as they began chalking out plans for the upcoming summer window and the season ahead.

One of the main issues on the agenda of the manager is to make a decision about the immediate futures of the players returning from loan – whether they are to be given a chance in pre-season or be shown the exit doors right away.

Barcelona have as many as seven players returning after loan stints, with Eric Garcia, Pablo Torre, Julian Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Ansu Fati, Alex Valle, and Sergino Dest (injured) all set to be back.

Decision made over Araujo

Now, Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona have already made the decision as far as what the immediate future holds for Julian Araujo and have informed him of the same.

As per the report, Hansi Flick and Deco have decided that the Mexican international will stay at the club and do pre-season during the summer, competing for a spot in the first-team setup.

Set to stay. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Araujo joined Barça in January 2023 but did not play for the next six months due to his transfer not being authorised by FIFA.

Last summer, the right-back joined Las Palmas on loan where he enjoyed a solid stint under former Barcelona B team coach Garcia Pimienta.

The former LA Galaxy man ended the campaign with 28 appearances in which he even scored two goals, showing a good level in La Liga.

As such, Flick and Deco have decided that the youngster will have an opportunity to compete for and earn a place in the first team during pre-season.

If he stays, Araujo would likely end up serving as a backup right-back either for Jules Kounde or Joao Cancelo, provided he is re-signed.

However, depending on how Flick sees him and the proposals that come for him as the window progresses, his situation could change.