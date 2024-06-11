Barcelona decide to count on Mexican fullback for pre-season

There is a lot of planning involved in ensuring that FC Barcelona is up for the challenge next season. La Blaugrana need to make sure they have a functional and competitive squad, but that will take planning. Given their vulnerable economic state, Barcelona can not take any chances whatsoever.

For this exact reason, new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick and club director Deco are already working on their strategy. Whether it be new signings, assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the team, or simply going over objectives for next season, the Barcelona heads are working to make sure the team performs better next season.

One of the decisions that they seem to agree on is making use of the loaned players. These players are expected to essentially be free signings if Hansi Flick deems them to be useful, and it seems that the former Bayern Munich coach has one particular loan player in mind for his Barcelona team in the preseason.

As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, 22-year-old Mexican right-back Julian Araujo seems to be a point of agreement for Deco and Flick. Having spent the last season at UD Las Palmas, where he managed to impress, Barcelona now look to have him back in time for the preseason.

Barcelona have reportedly already informed the player that they count on him for the preseason, and Hansi Flick would personally like to assess the player and what qualities he brings to the team. Since the preseason will mainly revolve around experimentation, Barcelona are willing to give Araujo the chance to prove himself.

However, if Flick decides that the Mexican fullback is not the profile he wishes to keep, the club may explore other options afterwards. For now, at least, it seems that the player will return from Las Palmas and join Barcelona for the upcoming preseason as he looks to find his place in the first team, something that he was deprived of previously.