Barcelona could study offers for superstar who has not respond to renewal proposal

As reported earlier today, Barcelona could be prepared to listen to offers for more than half the squad heading into the summer transfer window.

Given the need to generate revenue to sign new players, Barça are not ruling out the sale of a large part of the existing squad members, with only a few select players seen as indispensable.

Frenkie de Jong not safe from the axe

As such, SPORT reports that Barcelona are not ruling out the possibility of studying offers for midfield superstar Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international endured a difficult 2023/24 season due to injuries and failed to meet the expectations that are placed on him.

Not long ago, it was believed that the former Ajax man would be sold, considering that his salary was very high and Barça needed to cut their wage bill.

Will De Jong be a Barcelona player next season? (Photo by CARLO HERMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

But with Hansi Flick arriving as manager, it has been suggested that the German tactician sees De Jong as an important part of the team. As such, Barcelona are not actively looking to sell the Dutch ace.

But his wages continue to be a problem and the club have sent a new contract proposal for the 26-year-old with an adjusted salary. However, De Jong is yet to respond to the new renewal offer.

Given the scenario, if Barcelona receive significant offers for the midfielder, they plan on studying it, especially if the player does not accept the renewal offer.

De Jong is currently recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered back in April during El Clasico, which even forced him to withdraw from the Netherlands squad for UEFA Euro 2024.

Only time will tell whether the midfielder has a future at Barcelona or has already played his last game for the club.