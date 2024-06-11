Barcelona could see a helping hand arrive from Saudi Arabia

There are some massive economic hurdles that FC Barcelona will need to overcome in the summer. La Blaugrana hope to recruit some players and improve their team, but they need to make sales for it too. However, Barcelona have often found a lot of difficulty in finding the right offers for their players.

That is because the Catalan giants are normally looking to offload players that are out of form or simply do not have too many suitors in the market. However, for Barcelona to return to the 1:1 rule and possibly make some big signings, it may be important to facilitate the sale of some big names.

Fortunately for Barcelona, as highlighted by SPORT, help has arrived in the form of Saudi Arabian interest. The clubs from the Middle East have reportedly already sent in offers for some Barcelona stars, and should the Catalan giants hope to sell some of them, they would have solid offers to take up on.

This includes offers for the likes of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen. However, as SPORT have acknowledged, simply because these offers are there does not necessarily mean any operation will be conducted to ensure the sales of these players and is simply a solid back-up option for Barcelona to consider.

Even Raphinha, the Barcelona winger who strives for clarity with Brazil, is among the players that the Saudi clubs are interested in. However, his case also involves the player not being too fond about possibly leaving the Catalan club, and Deco seems to be helping his former client in making that decision.

However, player sales are not the only thing that Saudi Arabia could end up helping Barcelona with. Various sponsorship deals are also currently in need of some funding and Barça could look to make use of their connections in the Middle East to facilitate such deals and offers that could be positive for Barcelona in the long-run.