Barcelona could pull off a ‘surprise’ loan signing from Chelsea or Man United – report

Barcelona are staring at yet another crucial but complicated summer transfer window wherein their business will be dictated by the Financial Fair Play situation.

While it is expected that Barça will return to the 1:1 rule, it is still not guaranteed and the salary margin allowed by La Liga has also not been made clear as of yet.

As such, Barça are keeping their options open and are looking at all possible avenues to reinforce their squad – from cost-effective options to big-money signings like Luis Diaz and Bruno Guimaraes.

A surprise signing from Chelsea or Man United not ruled out

Furthermore, SPORT reports that it is not entirely ruled out that Barcelona could make a ‘surprise’ loan signing from Chelsea or Manchester United in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United have spent millions on their latest projects but are now having to reshuffle their squads once again.

And to do so, they have put a large number of good players on the market who have not adapted to their clubs.

Barça have already had a market meeting with Manchester United officials in the recent past and also maintain fluid relations with Chelsea.

As such, the Catalan heavyweights are handling the lists of players that both the Premier League clubs have made available in which some stars could fit the profile they are looking for – a pivot, winger and an ambidextrous full-back.

The focus first is on player sales and once the work is done, Barcelona will go on to sign and nothing is ruled out.

For now, the list of potential signings is very long and several come from Chelsea or Manchester United. This route that is being worked on could produce some positive surprises.