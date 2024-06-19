Barcelona could pocket €15 million as La Liga rivals eye ex-La Masia talent

Gems from La Masia seldom slip away, but ever-growing competition in the FC Barcelona first team compels many talented academy graduates to seek opportunities elsewhere.

One such La Masia talent, Mika Marmol, departed the club back in 2022, leaving for FC Andorra and presently finds himself thriving at Las Palmas.

However, before permanently transferring him to Andorra, the Catalan giants retained 50% of the player’s rights, which they held on to even after he joined Las Palmas a year later.

With Marmol’s strides not going unnoticed and interest in him looming, Barcelona could benefit from a financial windfall this summer, just as they did with Chadi Riad.

Barcelona could receive a hefty sum

Indeed, according to Mundo Deportivo Barcelona could pocket €15 million as La Liga rivals Sevilla eye a summer move for Mika Marmol.

As per the report, Marmol, who emerged as one of the standout performers in La Liga last season, has caught the attention of Sevilla.

However, Las Palmas are adamant about adhering to the defender’s €30 million termination clause.

Sevilla’s interest in Marmol a good news for Barcelona. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Thanks to the clause, 50% of any transfer fee would go to Barcelona. This condition makes negotiations even more intricate, as Las Palmas are unwilling to accept any sum lower than the release clause.

It is worth noting that there are other former Barcelona talents attracting attention besides Marmol and could leave some cash within the club’s coffers.

Francisco Trincao, Juan Miranda, Ez Abde, Nico González, Jean-Clair Todibo, Ferran Jutglà, Oscar Mingueza, Álex Collado, Riqui Puig, Junior Firpo, Carles Aleñá, Ilaix Moriba, and Konrad de la Fuente are more players whose partial rights are still retained by Barcelona.

That said, Marmol’s potential transfer stands out for its immediate financial benefits to Barcelona.

If the deal transpires, Barça could gain €15 million, reinforcing their strategy of holding partial rights to academy graduates.