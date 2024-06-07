Barcelona could part ways with Raphinha to get Liverpool star

In the upcoming summer transfer window, one of the priorities of FC Barcelona is to strengthen its forward line. For this purpose, the Catalans are looking for a winger in the market who can further improve the performances on the left wing for Hansi Flick’s first season in charge of the team.

One of the players that the Blaugranes have marked in the market for this role is the Liverpool winger, Luis Diaz. The 27-year-old Colombian has a contract till 2027 with the Merseyside club, and thus Barcelona will have to spend a significant amount of money to sign him.

As the Catalans are already struggling with their finances, a big sale will have to be made to carry out this operation. In this regard, as per a report from Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugranes have already identified the player that they could part ways with to sign the Colombian forward, i.e., Raphinha.

The Brazilian has had a very good season with Barcelona, in which he made 37 appearances and scored 10 goals and gave 13 assists. He clearly showcased his talent in the tie against Paris Saint Germain in the UCL, in which he scored three goals.

He has a contract till 2027, and if only his performances were taken into consideration, FC Barcelona would have wanted to retain him in their team. However, he plays the best on the right wing, and here, Lamine Yamal is the club’s bet for the present and the future.

Thus, if a good offer arrives, FC Barcelona would not think too much before selling the 27-year-old Brazilian forward. In fact, Raphinha’s demand is already quite high in the market, and has already rejected an approach from Saudi Arabia.

The Catalans understand that the winger will continue to receive offers, and if they have to sell him, they want to reinforce the left wing with the funds obtained from his departure.

In this regard, Deco and his staff have identified Luis Diaz as the perfect player to improve the team’s attacking performance while contributing to the defense.

Getting the Colombian from Liverpool will not be easy, but the player’s father himself disclosed his desire to play for Barcelona, and he is also affected by the criticisms he has faced at Liverpool and by the departure of Jurgen Klopp.