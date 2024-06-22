Barcelona could miss out on 16-year-old prodigy as Eredivisie move looms

Jorthy Mokio, a 16-year-old central defender from Gent, has drawn attention from Barcelona recently. However, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, his potential move to Catalonia appears to face significant challenges.

It is important to note that Mokio will not be joining Gent for their pre-season activities as his current contract ends on June 30.

This grants him the freedom to decide his next career move. However, despite Barcelona’s interest, signs point towards him not joining the Blaugrana.

The aforementioned outlet indicates that Barcelona hold positive assessments of the defender, seeing him as a valuable asset both for the present and the future.

Offers from Eredivisie have complicated the situation

While Barcelona have made an offer to Mokio’s family, they have not received a response. Discussions between the player’s representatives and sports director, Deco, took place on May 18 to explore the possibility of him joining the Catalan club.

Jorthy Mokio has attracted interest from Eredivisie. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Initially, the plan was for Mokio to join Barcelona’s reserve team with opportunities to progress to the first team, similar to the path taken by Mikayil Faye. However, other clubs have complicated the situation by making tempting offers.

Barcelona’s current financial constraints necessitate clear priorities in their transfer strategy, limiting their ability to fully commit to securing Mokio’s signature.

Meanwhile, Mokio has received more lucrative offers from other clubs, notably from Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, with rumours suggesting a potential move to the Eredivisie.

Despite his young age, Mokio has already featured in four matches for Gent’s first team in his debut season, impressing scouts from several top European clubs.

Now, with his contract expiring, the upcoming week is expected to be decisive in determining his future destination.

While Barcelona see Mokio as a promising talent, their financial challenges and competition from other clubs may hinder his potential move to Catalonia.

Mokio’s decision in the coming days will clarify where he will continue his burgeoning career in professional football.