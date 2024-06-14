Barcelona could earn €10 million as Arsenal show interest in former defender

According to a report from SPORT, Premier League club Arsenal are highly interested in acquiring Jean-Clair Todibo, a former Barcelona player currently with Nice.

The report adds that Nice have set Todibo’s price at €50 million, which means that Barcelona could earn €10 million from this transfer due to a prior agreement as they own 20% of the sale value.

Barcelona’s financial situation is challenging, and the club desperately need significant revenue to participate actively in the summer transfer market.

Under the 1:1 rule, Barcelona can only spend as much money on new signings as they earn from selling players.

This restriction means the club needs to secure funds to remain competitive and bid for high-impact players. In the meantime, an unexpected financial boost might come from Todibo’s sale.

Arsenal’s desire could benefit Barcelona

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s head coach, Mikel Arteta, is a key figure in this potential transfer. Arteta is looking to strengthen his defense, and one of the top candidates on the club’s list is Todibo.

It is to be noted that Barcelona initially sold Todibo to Nice for €8 million but retained a 20% stake in any future sale. This arrangement means that if Nice sell Todibo for €50 million, Barcelona will receive €10 million.

Todibo’s impressive performance has previously drawn attention from Manchester United, who considered signing him during the last two transfer windows. However, United were deterred by Nice’s €50 million valuation.

Barcelona keeping their fingers crossed

With the summer transfer window approaching, Arsenal are keen to bolster its squad to challenge Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League.

If Arsenal proceed with Todibo’s purchase, Barcelona will benefit financially, easing some of its current economic pressures and allowing the club to participate more freely in the transfer market.

In summary, Barcelona’s potential to receive €10 million from Jean-Clair Todibo’s transfer to Arsenal could significantly aid the club’s financial recovery.

This unexpected income is crucial for Barcelona to meet its urgent financial needs and remain competitive in the transfer market which is why they remain hopeful of a potential sale.