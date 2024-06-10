Barcelona could be in for €50m bonus if Real Madrid pull out of Club World Cup

Barcelona could be the unlikely benefactors if Real Madrid follow through on Carlo Ancelotti’s words, and do not attend the tournament next summer.

The tournament is a fresh initiative from FIFA set to take place in June and July next season after the Champions League final, with 32 teams from across the globe taking part. There would be 12 teams from Europe, including the two highest ranked by FIFA in terms of performance in international competition from Spain.

Ancelotti has declared that Los Blancos will not be attending the event, and that FIFA can ‘forget about it’. Real Madrid have yet to officially comment on the matter, but if they were to pull out, Barcelona would be the next best-ranked side to take their place, as per Diario AS. Despite Ancelotti’s claims that the competition is only worth €20m, it has been reported as a €50m boost for Barcelona elsewhere, should they make it in, and the Blaugrana are in no position to be turning that sort of money down.

That said, FIFPro have already complained about the tournament, and if Real Madrid, and others as Ancelotti suggested, were to pull out, it would no doubt impact the value of the competition and its chances of going ahead. Of course, it should be noted that Los Blancos have a vested interest in seeing the competition fail, as they seek to start the Superleague, reportedly in 2025.