Barcelona “convinced” that 28-year-old will not leave this summer, positional situation also addressed

Hansi Flick will begin work as Barcelona manager next week, and one of his first orders of business is to identify which players in his first team squad can be sold. It’s already been noted that one player he intends to keep is Andreas Christensen.

🚨 Barcelona have been given some hope to sign either Amadou Onana or Bruno Guimarães because their respective clubs have to sell in order to comply with FFP. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 8, 2024

Barcelona have an influx of centre-backs, which will lead to at least one being sold this summer. Christensen is not one that will be moved on, and according to Marca, the Catalan giants are “convinced” that their Danish star will not want to leave either.

Because of Barcelona’s overcrowding in the centre of defence, Flick’s idea is to play Christensen in midfield, as he did during the second half of last season under Xavi Hernandez. Alongside Frenkie de Jong and Gavi, Christensen is one of three options that can play in one of the two pivot positions that Flick will utilise.

It makes complete sense for Barcelona and Christensen to continue together. He has been one of the most consistent players in the first team squad over the last couple of seasons, and he’s shown himself to be a very adept pivot. With Gavi out until later this year, he’s likely to continue in the starting line-up for the start of the 2024-25 campaign.