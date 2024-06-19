Barcelona continue to shield La Masia with another retention

The future of FC Barcelona lies in the faith they continue to put in their youngsters. La Blaugrana are aware of this fact, and they continue to live by it. To ensure that Barcelona retains and nurtures their youngsters to the best of their abilities, ensuring their continuity is crucial.

The likes of Hector Fort, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Guiu, and others who have come from the Barcelona youth teams are great examples of this. As the club’s future, their continuity is of obvious importance, but there are other players who also deserve that continuity.

The latest example of this is Joan Anaya, who is a player with hardly as much prominence as other youth starlets at Barcelona. However, Mundo Deportivo has now confirmed that the young left-back has been renewed until 2027 by FC Barcelona.

Currently a member of Oscar Lopez’s Juvenil A side, the player is expected to become a regular part of Rafa Marquez’s Barcelona Atletic next season during the 2024/2025 campaign. He would essentially be promoted to the B team, and would instead be a regular instead of just having occasional cameos.

Even this season, had it not been for his untimely injury, the player would have had more prominence in the B team. The 19-year-old left-back played in 5 games for Rafa Marquez’s team this season, and he played in 10 games across all competitions for the team led by Oscar Lopez.

Having arrived in Barcelona back in 2015, the player has grown quite a lot since then. He has transformed across different positions and has become a much more reformed player as a result.

Also a member of the Spanish squad in the lower categories, he has shown himself to be a capable player and that is why Barcelona continues to bet on him.

The signing ceremony for the player is still pending, and the amount of his release clause remains undisclosed. However, it is reported by MD that Barça do not wish for the same issues to arise that occurred with both Hector Fort and Pau Cubarsi when other interested clubs came knocking.