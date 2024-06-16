Barcelona continue to be linked with surprise move for Man United star

La Liga giants Barcelona have this weekend seen links with an up-and-coming member of the midfield ranks at Manchester United reemerge in force.

The player in question? Kobbie Mainoo.

The name of youngster Mainoo, of course, has taken its place centre stage in the media chatter surrounding Barcelona over the course of the last couple of weeks.

As much comes amid claims that the Blaugrana brass have identified the England international as a leading summer target.

Mainoo is for his part fresh off a breakout campaign in Manchester, which saw him quickly develop into a key member of boss Erik ten Hag’s engine room ranks.

And, amid their own search for reinforcements in the middle of the park, Barca are said to view Mainoo’s profile altogether favourably.

A number of transfer market insiders have already moved to quell the speculation surrounding the parties, adamant that the midfield starlet will be going nowhere this summer.

But, as alluded to above, this has not stopped rumours from resurfacing in force this weekend.

As per a report from Diario Sport, citing a number of English sources, Man United’s efforts to tie Mainoo down to fresh terms are continuing to drag on.

Barcelona, aware of as much, are in turn eager to take advantage of the situation:

‘The operation seems almost impossible but as the days go by, the renewal does not arrive and more and more media insist that the English international, only 19 years old, is in Barça’s sights.’

Conor Laird | GSFN