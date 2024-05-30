Barcelona Continue to Face Financial Hurdles in Pursuit of PSG and Real Madrid Target Despite Hansi Flick’s Arrival

Bayern Munich standout Joshua Kimmich is linked to a potential move to top European clubs like FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid, which are all looking to bolster their midfield this summer.

Nonetheless, with Barcelona hiring Hansi Flick rumors suggest that the German manager could look to reunite with Kimmich. The veteran midfielder knows the manager and has succeeded under his watch.

Although it might make sense from a sporting perspective, it doesn’t from a financial perspective. At 29, this is Kimmich’s last opportunity to secure a lucrative contract, with his current deal with Bayern Munich expiring next month.

As a result, the German international has financial demands, and Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona are unable to meet them. The Spanish media outlet reports that the problem with Kimmich is strictly financial.

Despite liking the player, it won’t be easy to get him out of Bayern, given what the player is asking for in wages and what his club is asking for in transfer fees.

Kimmich played in 43 matches during the 2023-24 season with Bayern Munich, managing to score two goals and provide 10 assists for the Bundesliga team.