Barcelona contact Bayer Leverkusen over 23-year-old star regarding summer transfer

Barcelona are hoping to be back in the black with their salary limit this summer, and if they are, it will allow fans, but perhaps more perrtinently Sporting Director Deco and manager Hansi Flick, of meaningful improvements in the summer. One of the areas that has not been signalled as a priority is the right-back area, but the Blaugrana have made the first moves for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

The flying Dutchman has been a consistent nightmare for defences all season, playing at right-back, right wing-back and up front at times too. According to Sport, Frimpong is a target suggested by Flick. Barcelona have been in touch with Leverkusen about a deal, and die Werkself are reportedly open to players being included to cheapen the deal.

Their information is that in recent days, Leverkusen contacted Barcelona about Ansu Fati, enquiring about a loan or a cut-price transfer of around €10-15m, although they believe that the player would reject a deal as he wants to demonstrate his quality to Flick in preseason. It does imply that Barcelona would be open to it though.