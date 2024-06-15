Barcelona considered signing Sevilla defender if Araujo had joined Bayern Munich

According to a report by Gabriel Sans in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona thought about signing Loic Bade from Sevilla as a replacement for Ronald Araujo during the winter transfer window when the Uruguayan almost joined Bayern Munich.

Barcelona’s sports management has been closely monitoring Araujo’s situation as last winter, Bayern Munich made an offer for the Uruguayan centre-back.

The German club, then under Thomas Tuchel, proposed €70 million plus an additional €20 million in bonuses, later increased to €80 million plus €10 million in extras. Barcelona declined the offer both times.

Araujo is not for sale unless…

Anticipating a potential repeat of the deal this summer, Deco and Xavi agreed to search for a replacement with similar qualities.

Xavi preferred to maintain a specific profile: a strong central defender with a broad physique capable of playing in multiple defensive roles.

Barcelona will only sell Araujo if there is an extravagant offer. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Although he considered Araujo indispensable and not for sale, he acknowledged the potential benefits of such a deal. Hansi Flick also remains committed to Araujo unless an exceptional offer forces Barcelona’s hand.

Barcelona narrowed their search for Araujo’s replacement

It is said that Deco has a list of players who Barcelona can approach if Araujo leaves and one of the names discussed was Bade, a 24-year-old centre-back from Sevilla.

Bade, who is under contract until 2027 and was acquired for €12 million, fits the energetic and robust profile Xavi was looking for.

Moreover, he has experience in La Liga, having played 33 matches last season across all competitions and his release clause is set at €60 million.

Interestingly, though, Flick’s arrival has now shifted attention towards other players and Barcelona are no longer interested in Bade.

As a result, it is suggested that Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah could be pursued. For what it is worth, it must be noted that even Bayern are looking at Tah if they fail to sign Araujo this summer.