Barcelona to consider move for 17-goal La Liga striker if Vitor Roque leaves

Barcelona are to decide in the coming weeks whether Vitor Roque will be loaned out this summer. The teenage forward struggled for playing time under the orders of Xavi Hernandez last season, and if his situation were to be situation with Hansi Flick, it’s likely that he will temporary leave in order to play regularly.

If Roque is sold, the likelihood is that Barcelona will sort a replacement, likely a low-cost operation as other areas are being prioritised by the sporting department. According to Diario AS, one of the players they like as a Roque replacement is Getafe’s Borja Mayoral, who scored 17 goals last season before a knee injury brought his campaign to a premature end.

🚨 Borja Mayoral is one of the options that Barcelona manage if Vitor Roque leaves. @AS_JHernandez — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 8, 2024

Mayoral is appreciated by Barcelona’s sporting department for his goalscoring ability, and he’d be a very valuable backup option to Robert Lewandowski if he were to join. However, the finances involved in a deal may prevent it from happening, as the likelihood is that Getafe will want more than the €10m they forked out to sign him from Real Madrid in 2022.