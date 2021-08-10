PSG confirm Messi signing; will wear no. 30

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Edwards
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lionel Messi is set to begin a brand new chapter of his legendary career at the age of 34 after signing a two-year, $104-million contract to join PSG, where he will join forces with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel di Maria and Sergio Ramos, among others.

Messi and his family arrived in Paris to something of a hero’s welcome — perhaps bordering on pandemonium in the French capital — on Tuesday.

Messi will wear no. 30 — the number he wore when he made his Barcelona debut back in 2004 — at PSG. The Evening Standard previously reported that Neymar, who currently wears the no. 10, offered the talismanic shirt to his dear friend, but Messi declined.

PSG and Messi are scheduled to hold a press conference at 4 am ET (11 am local time) on Wednesday.

Messi was in tears over the weekend as he confirmed the news that Barcelona could not register him as a player due to contract rules with La Liga.

The legendary forward called a press conference at Barcelona’s Nou Camp home on Sunday and had the following to say about his unexpected departure.

[ MORE: Transfer news: Grealish to Man City deal close; Lukaku back to Chelsea ]

“In recent days I’ve been thinking about what I can say. The truth is I can’t think of anything. This is really difficult for me after so many years, being here my entire life. I’m not ready for this,” Messi said as he fought back tears.

“This year my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home, that is what we all wanted. We thought we would be staying here in Barcelona. The time we’ve had here has been amazing. Today I have to say goodbye to all of this.”

Messi shocked, stunned and sad

Messi was then asked how he felt when he was told the shock news by Barcelona, as they all believed he would be able to sign a new contract and continue his incredible career with the Spanish giants.

[ MORE: Aguero suffers injury; reportedly wants to leave Barcelona ]

“It was like my blood ran cold. It was very sad, very difficult. Up until now we are still trying to process it all,” Messi said. “When I go home I will still feel very bad about the whole thing. I will still feel bad about it all. The important thing is that we are all okay, my family and loved ones and I get to keep playing football, which is what I love to do more than anything in the world.”

“I did everything I could to stay and it wasn’t possible. There is nothing more to say than that,” Messi added, as he said reports he asked for a 30-percent pay increase are a lie and he accepted a 50-percent wage decrease.

Barcelona held a news conference on Friday where club president Joan Laporta explained the financial problems which restricted them from signing Messi to a new deal.

Since then his Barcelona teammates have sent messages out on social media thanking him for his time at the club, as it seems as though this really is the end for the Argentine superstar as he’s going to leave the only club he has ever known.

Asked if he would be heading to Paris Saint-Germain, Messi confirmed it is a possibility.

“That is honestly one possibility. I’ve got nothing confirmed with anybody,” Messi said. “When the press release was published, got a lot of calls, lot of clubs interested. At the minute I’ve not got anything closed but we are talking about a lot of things.”

Barcelona president Laporta held his own press conference on after the club released a statement saying that could not sign Messi to a new contract due to La Liga rules over the size of the salary.

“We are over the salary limit that we are allowed. It is as simple as that,” Laporta confirmed.

[ MORE: Kane available for Tottenham v. Manchester City ]

The president said that Messi was told two days ago that the club could not continue with his new contract, which they planned to be for two years and they asked to spread the cost of that contract over five years.

Barcelona’s president said “I like to dream, but we have to live in the reality” when asked if Messi could play for Barcelona again if Financial Fair Play rules are relaxed by La Liga.

Laporta insisted that Messi and the club reached an agreement on a new contract but Spanish league rules won’t allow him to sign due to the financial situation the new club president inherited from former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the mess they were left in.

“We have 122 years of history. We’ve been through everything and we’ve always come through. We want the post-Messi era to be very successful and I am convinced it will be,” Laporta said.

[ MORE: USMNT’s Josh Sargent completes transfer to Norwich City ]

Laporta added that La Liga could be more flexible to make Messi’s new deal happen, as he repeatedly slammed their planned deal to sell 10 percent of the league to CVC Capital Partners from the USA.

“In the Spanish La Liga we have to abide by the rules. We think they can be more flexible. That is not an excuse, we knew the rules. We can’t abide by it. Leo deserves everything. He loves Barca. I’m sad but I’m convinced we’ve done best for FC Barcelona,” Laporta insisted.

“I can’t make a decision that will impact the club for the next 50 years,” Laporta added about the La Liga deal over the TV rights. “The club is over 100 years old and it is above everyone and everything. Even above the best player in the world. We will always thank him for everything he has done for us.”

Barcelona statement on situation

Barcelona confirmed 24 hours earlier in a statement that talks have broken down and Messi will leave:

Despite having reached an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it cannot be formalized due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations) .

Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi will not continue linked to FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of both the player and the Club cannot finally be fulfilled.

Barça would like to wholeheartedly thank the player for his contribution to the growth of the institution and wish him the best in his personal and professional life.

[ MORE: PL outlines stricter penalty guidelines, looser laws on offside reviews ]

A report from Spanish newspaper Marca had earlier claimed that Messi “has never been further from renewing his Barcelona contract” with the issues separating the sides said to be “irreversible.”

Messi returned to Barcelona earlier this week, at which point it became clear to Messi and Barcelona president Joan Laporta that a solution could not be reached to register the 34-year-old for the upcoming season. It’s an unexpected U-turn after the sides reportedly agreed a new five-year deal (with a significant pay cut) just last month.

More Premier League transfer news

Transfer news: Lukaku completes Chelsea medical ahead of flight to London USMNT’s Josh Sargent completes transfer to Norwich City Kane available for Tottenham v. Manchester City

PSG confirm Messi signing; will wear no. 30 originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank plans to "wait and see" on China's domestic techlash

    China's regulatory shakeup is causing even one of its biggest believers —SoftBank — to take pause. Driving the news: "We don't have any doubts about the potential of China but again, new rules are being implemented, so until it gets settled, we want to wait and see," SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son told analysts during the company's quarterly earnings presentation. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhile Chinese investments make up 23%

  • Lionel Messi signs 2-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

    Lionel Messi finally signed his eagerly anticipated Paris Saint-Germain contract on Tuesday night to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona and sends PSG into a new era. “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain," Messi said. No salary details were given, but a person with knowledge of the negotiations earlier told The Associated Press that Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually.

  • Money no obstacle for PSG as they reunite Messi with Neymar

    The prospect of seeing Lionel Messi team up again with Neymar will have many football fans around the world salivating.

  • Lionel Messi reportedly agrees to deal with Paris Saint-Germain

    Lionel Messi is set to arrive in France on Tuesday.

  • Oil Prices Bounce Back As Market Demand Recovers

    President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill did a lot to counter fears of Covid sweeping through China, with oil prices beginning to bounce back

  • 12 killed in attack in Ethiopia's Afar region: doctor

    At least 12 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on civilians displaced by the widening war in northern Ethiopia, a medical official told AFP Tuesday, signalling the rising humanitarian toll of the conflict.

  • NBA rumors: Warriors had DeMar DeRozan interest in free agency

    The Warriors reportedly had interest in signing DeMar DeRozan, but the veteran wing eventually got a lucrative contract from the Chicago Bulls.

  • Steph Curry reveals Andre Iguodala's mentality on joining Warriors

    Andre Iguodala is not joining the Warriors just to be a chaperone.

  • Stephen King Revealed Which of His Stories He Likes Best

    In a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Stephen King revealed his favorite of his stories, including Misery and "Survivor Type." The post Stephen King Revealed Which of His Stories He Likes Best appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Andreescu advances in Montreal opening match

    Defending champion Bianca Andreescu overcame a surprise showing from Harriet Dart, recovering to post a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory to reach the third round of her home WTA tournament on Tuesday.

  • Messi’s PSG Move, Amazon Deal Spotlight French League’s TV Chaos

    Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi’s arrival to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) might have been the big headline today, but who will broadcast his first game is a major question mark. While Ligue 1, France’s billion-dollar first division soccer league, is thrilled about La Pulga’s arrival, it must now navigate an unresolved dispute between media companies Canal+ […]

  • Russell Westbrook eager to help LeBron in Lakers homecoming

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Russell Westbrook was a Lakers fan from childhood, and he skipped school to attend their championship parades. After he became close friends with Kobe Bryant, they spoke about the responsibility and honor of playing for this decorated franchise. ''Some of these dreams don't come true for people like myself,'' Westbrook said.

  • The 10 sports franchises with the worlds-highest payrolls

    What franchises are paying out the most in annual salaries to their athletes?

  • Goran Dragic apologizes to Raptors fans

    Goran Dragic, sent from the Heat to the Raptors in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade, said: Toronto is not my preferred destination.

  • Messi joins PSG with Barcelona legacy intact

    There was once the romantic notion that whenever Lionel Messi finally left Barcelona he would return to Argentina and play for Newell's Old Boys, the club he supported as a boy.

  • Watch: Bear cub goes crazy playing with flagstick on golf course

    You have to see this amazing video of three bear cubs on a golf course.

  • Real Madrid to sue La Liga, CVC chiefs over proposed $3.2 billion deal

    MADRID (Reuters) -Real Madrid will launch civil and criminal lawsuits against La Liga president Javier Tebas and CVC Capital Partners' chief Javier de Jaime Guijarro over their proposed 2.7 billion euro ($3.16 billion) deal, the Spanish soccer club said on Tuesday. Real Madrid also said they would pursue legal action to block approval of the planned deal, which is to be voted on by La Liga members. The league said last week that the deal, called "Boost La Liga", would strengthen its clubs and give them funds to spend on new infrastructure and modernisation projects as well as increasing how much they could spend on players' salaries.

  • Legendary Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito dies at 78

    Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito, who won numerous awards in a record-setting career spent primarily with the Blackhawks, died Tuesday at 78.

  • Argentines celebrate 'new stage' in Messi's career ahead of PSG move

    Argentines reacted with joy and pride as their national idol Lionel Messi arrived in France on Tuesday ahead of his expected move to Paris Saint-Germain following two decades at Barcelona.

  • Belarus Olympic Committee calls U.S. sanctions 'absurd'

    The Belarusian Olympic Committee (BOC) on Tuesday dismissed U.S. sanctions, imposed against it for alleged facilitation of money laundering and evasion of existing sanctions, as baseless and absurd. Washington on Monday slapped new sanctions on several Belarusian individuals and entities, including its Olympic committee, with the aim of punishing hardline president Alexander Lukashenko. During the Tokyo Olympics, Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refused to board a flight home after being taken to the airport against her wishes by Belarusian officials.