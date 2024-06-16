Barcelona to compete with Premier League trio for €50m-rated forward

Athletic Club Bilbao winger Nico Williams has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report from Spanish publication SPORT, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona are keen on signing the player.

Williams has had an impressive season with Athletic Club Bilbao and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for most clubs. The 21-year-old winger picked up eight goals and 17 assists in all competitions. Barcelona could certainly use someone like him in their attack. They need a versatile forward who can slot in anywhere across the front three and chip in with goals and assists.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player this summer. The report claims that Arsenal are looking to step up their efforts to bring the player to London and they are set to launch an offer for him. Barcelona will need to act on their interest now if they are truly keen on securing his signature.

More Stories / Latest News

Barcelona to compete with Premier League trio for €50m-rated forward

16 June 2024, 9:12

Atletico Madrid willing to sell key star amid interest from Chelsea this summer

16 June 2024, 8:27

Real Madrid make decision on the future of utility man with 11-G/A last season

16 June 2024, 8:08

Competing with the Premier League clubs might not be easy for them financially. That said, Williams could be tempted to continue in Spain and join one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to play for Barcelona might be more attractive for him, compared to a move abroad. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Barcelona will be hoping to compete with Real Madrid for the league title next season and they need to improve their squad this summer. Someone like Williams will certainly help them improve going forward and he would be a quality long-term investment for them as well.

The winger reportedly has a €50 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona can arrange the funds for his signing.