New Barcelona coach wants a relentless midfield – report

Following the start of the new season, FC Barcelona will arrive with renewed vigor. The Catalan club suffered last season, and their objectives were not met. However, with Barcelona now having a new coach, changes are expected at the club.

Starting next season, many players will be fighting for their chance in the first team as starters. However, with Hansi Flick having his own tactical ideas for Barcelona that are different from the ones that Xavi Hernandez had, there will be changes in that aspect as well.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the key performances of players such as Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri in the Euros only add to the competition. Hansi Flick wants to recreate the same dominance he accomplished with his Bayern Munich team, and hopes to now create a midfield machine that is relentless from start to finish.

Expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1, Flick will make use of his most preferred formation and model. This model would include two defensive midfielders, one attacking midfielder, and two players providing attacking width and extra attack power in general alongside the central point of attack, who will most likely be Robert Lewandowski.

For the attacking midfield position, in case Joao Felix ends up continuing with Barcelona, Flick has four great options. Pedri and Ilkay Gundogan are the priority options, and then come the likes of Fermin Lopez and Joao Felix, both of who can operate effectively in that role.

In the case of the two defensive midfielders in the double-pivot, Flick wants to trust the likes of Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and possibly even Marc Casado. Moreover, with players such as Joshua Kimmich, Mikel Merino, Amadou Onana, and others still being assessed as potential new signings, the German coach at Barcelona could have some great options to choose from.

Ultimately, Flick wants to build a midfield that is relentless when it presses and dominates whoever Barcelona faces. The coach is aware of the long season ahead and that is why he remains confident that almost every player in that midfield will have a role to play at some point.

Even in games when certain players are unable to keep up with the physical demands of his system, Flick will reportedly look to replace them as soon as possible to ensure his team’s system does not falter because of a vulnerability. Barcelona suffered last season from a physical standpoint, and Flick aims to correct it once and for all.