Barcelona coach wanted by Segunda club as replacement for La Liga-bound manager

Had Barca Atletic secured promotion from the First Federation, it would have been assured that Rafa Marquez would stay on as manager. However, given that they lost their play-off final clash to Cordoba, the Mexican’s future is now up in the air.

The doubt cast may be about to increase further, as Marca have reported that Real Oviedo – who lost their La Liga promotion play-off against Espanyol at the weekend – have Marquez on their managerial shortlist, which will be consulted once Luis Carrion’s expected move to Las Palmas is confirmed.

Carrion appears odds-on to succeed Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta at the La Liga side, and Marquez is well-positioned to take his current job at Oviedo. Barcelona want him to continue in charge of their subsidiary, although they’d surely not stand in his way if an offer came in.

Having missed out on replacing Xavi as Barcelona first team manager, Marquez may decide that his time is up this summer. It will be interesting to see whether Oviedo do come calling in the coming weeks – for now, they don’t need to.