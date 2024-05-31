Barcelona coach remains unwilling to let go of €70m-rated mainstay

Photo Courtesy: The Official website of FC Barcelona

Changes are a constant in football at all times, and FC Barcelona understands this well. No player is a permanent eternal signing, and no option can be dismissed. Given the financial restrictions and limitations of Barcelona, the club has to be willing and open towards almost any possibility.

One difficult possibility was the potential sale of some major stars of the team in order to raise adequate funds to sustainably incorporate new players. As such, many reports had even linked Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo to a move away from the club, something the player did not really appreciate.

However, as per the latest revelation by SPORT, new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick does not intend to let go of the 25-year-old defender. He considers the player to be important for his plans next season, and retaining the Uruguayan defender is a priority.

As such, Barcelona are more than willing to listen to Flick’s demands and do their part in retaining the central defender. However, the Catalan club also expects the player to make an effort as it is primarily now in his own hands if he truly wishes to stay or not.

For Flick at least, the player is more than just a symbolic star of the team. To properly incorporate his brand of attacking football, the German coach believes that Barcelona needs a player with Araujo’s pace and defensive ability combined, and that is exactly why the club simply can not let him go.

From Araujo’s perspective, it is believed that he is still frustrated with the response and lack of support he got after his red card against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. As a consequence of that negative reception, Araujo felt isolated and became more open to looking for a potential way out if it presented itself, as per SPORT.

That is why offers from the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and other interested clubs are now being considered by the player as per reports. These offers also hold a significant economic advantage over that of La Blaugrana’s, as Barcelona is unable to match the economic prowess of some of Europe’s other top clubs.

However, there is still time to come to a new resolution between Barcelona and Ronald Araujo. The club hopes to have a decisive answer within June, and this would help the club in their long-term planning ahead when it comes to the summer transfer window. For Flick, however, the player is a guarantee and a requirement for his Barcelona to play with their ideal players next season.