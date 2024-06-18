Barcelona coach remains indifferent about the continuity of Joaos

The summer transfer window will need FC Barcelona to solve a lot of pending issues. In terms of both departures and arrivals, the Catalan club has a lot to do. However, there are some operations for Barcelona that already have a foundation, and those need to be resolved.

Two such operations would be the ones involving Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix. Both of the Portuguese stars, represented by Jorge Mendes, are currently on loan at Barcelona. However, if a solution is not found soon, they could end up returning to Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Unlike Xavi Hernandez, the stance of new Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick differs significantly from his predecessor. While the German coach welcomes both players, he does not prioritize pushing Barcelona to retain them.

In case the two end up staying, or even one, Hansi Flick will look to make the most of their abilities and help them find their place in the team. They are seen as quality players who could provide something to the team, but they are not necessities for the new Barcelona coach.

According to SPORT, however, Joao Felix holds somewhat of an advantage. Barcelona president Joan Laporta already has his back, and Hansi Flick himself seems to value the Portuguese forward over other options such as Ferran Torres, who may be shown the door this summer despite his own wishes.

Only time will tell how the Catalans are able to proceed with the negotiations for both players. For Cancelo, the only way that Barça is willing to extend a loan deal is if the player and Manchester City agree to the current conditions that his recent loan was based on.