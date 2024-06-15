New Barcelona coach remains adamant to keep tabs on the youth

FC Barcelona have decided to go into the next season under the guidance of Hansi Flick after the dismissal of Xavi Hernandez at the end of the last season, and this managerial change is going to have significant implications for the Catalan club.

As opposed to the last two coaches, Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernandez, the new Barcelona trainer has no previous links with the Blaugranes, and thus, it remains to be seen how he adapts his personal style and preferences with the traditions of the club.

However, for now, it seems that Hansi Flick is taking pains to get as fully acquainted with the Catalan entity as he can before he starts training the team after the summer break.

This is clear from a report from SPORT which claims that Flick and his staff are already getting involved with the grass-root football at the club to get a wholesome knowledge of the supply of talent coming into the first team.

In addition to gaining information on his first team, Flick and his staff have also been compiling detailed reports on the youth teams and on Barcelona Atletic, especially as he understands that buying new players from the market will be very difficult, and the youth setup would remain team’s first preference for talent acquisition.

Flick has already attended a Barcelona Atletic training session this week, and several youth team players are expected to be a part of the team for the upcoming pre-season. Some players like Marc Casado have a good chance of getting this call-up, but more youngsters are expected to be a part of the team for the pre-season this summer.

Furthermore, the new coach is also expected to remain in close communication with the individuals responsible for the youth level football, i.e., Jose Ramon Alexanco and Toni Hernandez to optimize the talent coming up from the lower teams.