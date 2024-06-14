New Barcelona coach may still push to sign a new fullback – report

FC Barcelona will look to be precise with the kind of signings they make in the summer. Certain positions are much more of a priority than others, and this is a well-known fact within the club. Even for new Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, there is complete understanding about which players to go after first.

However, Barcelona will also need to make sure that they do not put all their eggs in one basket. For Hansi Flick and his team to succeed, the coach’s words will need to be listened to carefully if the club are serious about competing well next season.

While the new Barcelona coach seems to welcome the arrival of a new pivot and possibly a new left-winger with open arms, he also would not be against the signing of a new fullback it seems. At the moment, there are a couple of different routes that Barcelona may end up having to tread on.

While it is true, as highlighted by SPORT, that Barcelona has a variety of different fullback options for next summer and others are being worked on, Hansi Flick would not mind the signing of a new fullback altogether who fits his criteria better.

This particular fullback would need to be one who possesses a profile that allows him to be versatile and ambipedal possibly, a trait that could prove to be useful in a player who Flick will expect to be capable of playing on any flank as per the requirements of Barcelona.

However, before such an operation can be carried out, other operations will be prioritized. Only after those operations are either carried out successfully or considered impossible, would the signing of a new fullback even be considered. Yet, if Barcelona were to take a look at what they already possess, as SPORT highlights, there is no shortage of riches.

With Jules Kounde, for instance, SPORT reports that Hansi Flick wishes for the Frenchman to return to being a central defender. Others such as Julian Araujo, Alex Valle, and Hector Fort will all get a chance to prove themselves to the new Barcelona coach during preseason, with some players being from the youth divisions of the club while others arrive from recently finished loan spells.

Even players like Mikayil Faye are being reportedly kept an eye on. The young and strong Senegalese defender has a dependable left-foot, and with Hansi Flick wanting Barcelona to improve and reinforce their left-back position, the young teenage defender would not be a bad option.

Furthermore, even Joao Cancelo’s future is yet to be agreed upon with Manchester City. Ideally, Barcelona would like to continue with the Portuguese fullback but only on conditions that are just the same as the one that he is currently on.

Ultimately, the arrival of a fullback, as per SPORT, also helps Flick’s agenda to introduce more competition for the left-back position. Alejandro Balde will likely be the favorite to take over the position once he returns, but the German coach seems to believe that until and unless the Barcelona youngster is given the right kind of nudge, he will not perform to the best of his abilities.