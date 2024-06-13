Barcelona coach keen on retaining exit-linked duo in summer

Despite being two very important players for FC Barcelona, the futures of Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong have been subject to a great degree of uncertainty in the last few months.

Clubs like Bayern Munich and Manchester United have been trying to lure them away from the Catalan club, but for now, they remain a part of the Catalan club’s squad.

Things are not expected to change significantly in regards to these two players as Mundo Deportivo reports that both Deco and Hansi Flick are clear that both of these players should stay as selling them would mean losing two very capable and well-adapted players from the team.

The new coach, Flick, is going to rely a lot on both these players and sees them as integral components of his new project. Thus, he wants to retain them in his squad, which he believes can play at a level significantly higher than it did in the last season.

The Uruguayan defender would be crucial for the new Barcelona coach, particularly since the team will focus heavily on the attack, often committing multiple players forward to pressure the opposition.

Such an aggressive style is likely to leave the team vulnerable to counter-attacks, and there is no player more capable of handling these counters than him, thanks to his speed, defensive skills, and strength.

Similarly, Frenkie will also be important for Flick as he is expected to play with a double pivot next season, a system in which the Dutch midfielder particularly impressed during his time at Ajax.

In the upcoming season, the German tactician can pair him with a destroyer in the midfield, and allow the Dutchman to showcase his best skills on the pitch.

Thus, if a big European side shows interest in one of their players, Barcelona are going to point to their release clauses, which are €1 billion for Araujo and €400 million for Frenkie.

FC Barcelona can also negotiate for their transfer if a truly blockbuster offer arrives, but bids around the €70-80 million range will not be entertained by the Catalans.