Barcelona closing in on renewal with 20-year-old homegrown pivot

With the appointment of Hansi Flick on the Barcelona bench, several changes are expected to take place in the Blaugrana team. Some previously important players will see their role diminished, while others will become more important parts of the Catalan squad going forward.

Thus, the Barcelona players will all be trying to impress their new coach in the upcoming pre-season, in order to improve their chances of getting and remaining in the team for the upcoming season.

One player who will have to work very hard to achieve this, but still has a chance is the youngster Marc Casado. The youngster got praise from the highest level at Barcelona, as President Joan Laporta himself mentioned him as a promising player with a bright future at the club.

The young midfielder is also negotiating with the Catalan club for a new contract, and according to SPORT, this renewal is very close to successful completion. The talks between the two parties have been going on since April, and they are now close to signing a renewal that will tie the player to Barcelona for four more years, till June 2028.

The player himself had recently disclosed to the media that negotiations for a new contract are going smoothly and that only some minor details were left to be ironed out. He also shared his desire to remain and succeed at Barcelona for a long time to come.

Although it has not been officially announced yet, this renewal will definitely be good news for Barcelona fans, as it will tie a highly talented, skilled, and committed midfield pivot to the team, who also plays in a position that has been a clear area of weakness since the departure of Sergio Busquets.

Hopefully, the youngster will be able to make a clear place for himself in the team and will be able to cope with the requirements of top-level football, like other youngsters like Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, and Fermin Lopez have done.