Barcelona closer than ever to announcing return to 1:1 rule

Heading into the new season, FC Barcelona are aware that their performance needs to improve. The Catalan club did not live up to expectations last season and had to suffer a trophy-less campaign. For Barcelona, any such campaign is humiliating and not to be accepted under any circumstances.

That is why the board of FC Barcelona is working towards helping reinforce the team. New German coach Hansi Flick has already arrived at the club, but La Blaugrana need some extra firepower to help him create at least a semblance of his ideal team. However, that will not be possible for Barcelona before they overcome a certain obstacle.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona board is set to have a meeting on Thursday, and it will be a key date as the club could announce a return to the 1:1 rule soon afterwards. At the moment, while there is no official date, Barça believe they are closer than ever to sealing the sale of Barça Vision and consequently returning to the 1:1 rule.

For Barcelona, as per MD, this signing of the sale of Barça Vision is seen as a great success. As it would allow them to reach that 1:1 rule again, by possibly closing the year with some marginal profit, Barcelona believe that the fact they were able to do this without needing to sell any additional players nor needing the benefits of the soon-to-be-closed deal with Nike, is a remarkable achievement.

Moreover, despite having to deal with many issues this past season, both from a sporting perspective and from a technical standpoint, Barcelona were still able to make things work. The move from the Camp Nou to the Montjuic Stadium, for instance, is one that lost the club a great deal of revenue, but La Blaugrana still managed to get an important deal through.

This sale of Barça Vision was included by the club in their 2023/2024 budget, and adhering to it is essential for their progression. It would allow them to meet their targets from a financial standpoint, thus allowing them to return to the 1:1 rule again as per the conditions of La Liga.