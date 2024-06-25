Barcelona close to selling defensive pearl to Porto for €15 million

It would appear that FC Barcelona are beginning to finally set their plan into motion. For the Catalan giants to acquire players this summer, it was integral for them to first make sales.

However, while some operations were proving more difficult to finalize than others, Barcelona have seemingly found success with a major one.

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been several reports suggesting that Barcelona and Portuguese side Porto have been discussing the departure of some specific players. It now seems that the clubs from Spain and Portugal respectively have managed to find a suitable solution.

As highlighted by Gerard Romero (h/t Jijantes FC), Mikayil Faye will undoubtedly be a player for Porto next season. The Barcelona Atletic defender, hailing from Senegal, is one of the most promising defenders in Europe at the moment, and he will soon be taken away by Porto.

The exact details of the operation have not fully been revealed yet, but Romero states that the player’s agent is already in Portugal looking to put the final pieces into place in terms of the details and intricacies of the deal itself. Afterwards, there is almost no doubt as per the report that the 19-year-old will become a part of Porto’s squad for next season.

As for the transfer fee, the report claims that Porto will pay €15 million for the player’s services to Barcelona. This is in line with the reports that have emerged in recent weeks that have claimed that the €15 million figure would be the one that Porto eventually ends up paying, and that seems to be the case.

Moreover, Barcelona have managed to include a repurchase option for the player as well. The young defender is one of the starlets of the Barcelona youth teams who showcases the most potential, and La Blaugrana would have been unwise to not include at least some kind of a clause that benefits them if he progresses as they hope he will.

While nothing has been made official yet, the advancements on this deal are clear to see. In the event that this deal manages to take place, Barcelona will be able to add some much-needed revenue to their books.

With the club now also looking to reach the 1:1 rule soon, it may be time for Barça to advance some operations that could see players come their way.