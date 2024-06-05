Barcelona Chief Deems Ex-PSG Star at Real Madrid as ‘Not Good News,’ Remains Confident in Their Project

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé officially joined Real Madrid on Monday. After arriving as a free agent in the Spanish capital, the Frenchman signed a five-year contract.

There was a lot of reaction to the arrival finally becoming official, and while it took a couple of days, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta commented on Mbappé’s arrival.

Real Madrid just won the 2024 UEFA Champions League final and is now bolstering its team to dominate La Liga and Europe over the next five seasons. Despite the addition of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, Laporta remains confident in its project to compete against its Spanish rival.

“As a Barça fan, it’s not good news to see Mbappé to Real Madrid,” Laporta said. “But to be honest, I prefer our strategy to trust a project with players produced and made in La Masia… I respect our rivals, but I keep our philosophy.”

Mbappé will be under pressure to win trophies immediately, which means lifting La Liga and the Champions League next season. Moreover, Real Madrid are paying the player a high salary to ensure that he’s a key factor in helping them lift more silverware.

Sky Sports News recently shared the financial details of Mbappé’s transfer to Real Madrid. The report states that the winner of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will receive a signing bonus of over €100 million throughout his five-year contract, earning €15 million per year after taxes.