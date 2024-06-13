Barcelona use Chelsea precedent to slap massive price-tags on two key players

The powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona are ready to point towards the recent transfer business carried out by Chelsea, if on the receiving end of inquiries regarding the availability of two of the club’s star performers this summer.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who have highlighted Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araújo as the players in question.

Both De Jong and Araújo, it is understood, have this week been made all but untouchable by the Barcelona brass.

Despite long-standing rumours surrounding potential departures for the pair summer, Hansi Flick, during a squad planning meeting with Blaugrana sporting director Deco, made clear that he wants to have both at his disposal for next season.

In the case of offers in the region of €70-80 million being received for either player this summer, they will in turn not even be taken into consideration.

In fact, for Deco and co. to deem a bid even worthy of discussion, they would need to amount to close to double this figure.

As per MD, the Catalans will point any and all parties interested in De Jong or Araújo towards the sums forked over by Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, in deals for Enzo Fernández, and Moisés Caicedo.

This comes with the Barca hierarchy of the opinion that their star defender and midfielder are worth even higher sums:

‘The example given is that Chelsea recently paid 133 million for Moisés Caicedo and 121 for Enzo Fernández, two players less accomplished and valued than Araújo and De Jong.’

Conor Laird | GSFN