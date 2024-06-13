Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich on alert as 18-year-old Ghana starlet becomes available

Barcelona have shifted their strategy to recruiting some of the better young talents around in recent summers, but that is not to say they have been without competition. Chelsea in particular have battled for several Blaugrana targets in recent years, and Ghanaian left-back David Oduro looks to be the latest.

On Thursday, Oduro turned 18, allowing him to move to a European club from his current side Accra Lions. The pacy wideman had trials with Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich earlier this year before returning to Accra.

🚨 David Oduro, the promising Ghanaian left-back who impressed during his trial at La Masia, has turned 18 and could now sign for any club in Europe. His priority is Barça, but a decision is not imminent. @scapde_45 🇬🇭 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 13, 2024

Sport say that Barcelona remain his first choice, but that Anderlecht and Bayer Leverkusen have also shown interest in the whizzkid. The Belgian side have made a formal offer, he intends to resolve his future by mid-July, when the Ghanaian season ends.

It looks like the Blaugrana have a tough job on their hands, but of late, have at least been able to point to a number of examples of players that have made the jump up to the senior side. Their financial issues mean that there is arguably not ‘top’ side giving more chances to youngsters currently.