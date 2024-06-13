Barcelona centre-back looking forward to working with Hansi Flick – ‘German discipline will help us’

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen expressed his enthusiasm about the prospect of working with the new manager, Hansi Flick, saying that a bit of German discipline could greatly benefit the team.

Christensen, who is currently with the Danish national team preparing for the Euros, shared his thoughts with Danish media where he reflected on the turbulent conclusion to the season at Barça.

He was asked about the sudden change in the coaching staff, which occurred shortly after an emotional joint press conference where his continued role under Xavi was confirmed by the president, Joan Laporta, and sporting director, Deco.

Barcelona have been honest

The end of the season took on a surreal quality, with leaks from the club revealing the hiring of Flick as Xavi’s replacement before the Spaniard himself was formally informed of the decision to let him go.

Christensen says a little bit of German discipline would be good for Barcelona. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Christensen answered all questions candidly and, in some respects, showed his support for the club amidst the upheaval.

“From the outside, I see that everything seemed very chaotic, but the Barça management has been quite honest, keeping the players up to date with the situations that were occurring,” said the defender as quoted by SPORT.

“Of course, it has been strange, but it has not been chaotic for the team, because from the beginning they have told us what our situation was,” he added.

The Denmark international also took a moment to acknowledge his anticipation of working with Flick at Barcelona.

He mentioned that he hasn’t had the chance to speak directly with the new coach yet, so he is curious to learn about Flick’s plans and approach for the team.

“I only hear good things from people who have worked with him,” said Christensen.

“It will probably be a little different and a little German discipline at the beginning will help us good, so I’m looking forward to it,” he concluded.