Barcelona captain receives interest from Portuguese heavyweights – report

Less than 15 days remain before Sergi Roberto’s contract with Barcelona runs out and it is still unclear what the future holds for the club captain.

The managerial change does not play in his favour, especially considering that Xavi was a strong advocate of his versatility and profile. Roberto wishes to continue with the club but the club’s financial situation and Flick’s appointment leave all possibilities open.

With the Barcelona captain close to the exit door, it is thus not surprising that clubs from across Europe have their eyes on him. In fact, the player also has offers on his table as it stands.

Party from Portugal

As relayed in a recent report by MARCA, Porto have shown serious interest in the Spaniard’s signing and have him on their agenda for the summer.

Barcelona legend Andoni Zubizarreta serves as the Portuguese side’s Sporting Director, and that only serves as a bigger factor as to why the captain could get drawn towards a move to Porto.

Roberto on Porto’s radar. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The Portuguese heavyweights are said to admire Roberto’s versatility and see him as a valuable addition to their current core. Given his experience, he could even feature as a regular midfielder in Portugal.

Not the only candidates

While the interest from Porto does stand as a tempting option, Roberto also has offers from Girona and Valencia, amongst others, on his table.

Michel’s side are preparing for a Champions League season ahead of them and hope to secure the player’s services to bolster their run in the premier event. Roberto does not see a move to Girona with bad eyes.

The 32-year-old, however, prioritises only Barcelona as it stands and will only leave if absolutely compelled to. A proposal from the board is said to be on the table, but it is subject to the space the club have on their wage bill.