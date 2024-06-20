Barcelona captain receives approach from Portuguese bigwigs – report

Few understand Barcelona’s values better than Sergi Roberto, considering he has spent the entirety of his career at the club.

His role as a mentor to the young players and custodian of the captain’s armband renders him an important asset to the club.

However, despite offering many intangible benefits, Roberto is far from a nailed starter for Barça, with several of his teammates usurping his place in the pecking order.

While Xavi previously valued Roberto’s overall contributions, even overlooking the fact that the 32-year-old was not a regular on the pitch, it seems that Roberto has not been viewed in the same light since Hansi Flick took over.

And the Catalans’ resistance to handing Roberto a contract extension has been a topic of great intrigue as of late.

Suitors prowling

Now, as per Catalunya Radio, Portuguese heavyweight FC Porto reached out to Sergi Roberto’s entourage last week to explore the possibility of a transfer.

Aligning with reports that came out earlier, it appears Porto values the midfielder’s versatility and decades of experience.

On Porto’s agenda. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Given that Barcelona legend Andoni Zubizarreta serves as the Sporting Director for the Portuguese side, the likelihood of Roberto being attracted to a move to Porto heightens.

While Roberto is adamant about pursuing continuity in Barcelona, if the board proceeds to prolong the contract renewal saga and leaves him in the dark, he will be compelled to seek opportunities abroad.

Spanish sides also interested

Aside from Porto’s offer, Roberto also has interest from Girona and Valencia, which he views positively.

Michel’s side are preparing for a Champions League season and hope to secure Roberto to strengthen their squad.

Time will tell where the Barcelona captain ends up, but a resolution is sure to be found in the near future.