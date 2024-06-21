Barcelona captain moving away from the club day by day – report

Sergi Roberto’s days at Barcelona seem numbered. With his contract expiring at the end of June, a renewal that once seemed likely under Xavi Hernandez now appears increasingly distant.

The arrival of Hansi Flick as the new manager has thrown Roberto’s future into doubt, with the German tactician likely to focus on younger alternatives.

To that end, a fresh report from AS has suggested that Barcelona are on the verge of sealing the renewal of Marc Casado, a defensive midfielder, who is likely to be given an opportunity in the senior team next season.

Roberto moving away from Barcelona

As per the report, the promotion of Marc Casado to the first team further complicates Roberto’s situation.

Casado, known for his ball-winning abilities and leadership, offers similar qualities in a more youthful package.

This isn’t the only factor working against Roberto. Due to Barcelona’s economic situation, his continuity is “almost impossible”, with the player already exploring options elsewhere.

Keeping that in mind, Sergi Roberto is steering away from a prolonged Barcelona stay with each passing day.

Premier League could be a potential destination, a move that would mark a significant change for the club veteran, who has spent his entire career at Barça.

Roberto has also been courted by Portuguese heavyweights FC Porto, who are also in contention to sign Barcelona’s young defensive gem Mika Faye.

Simply put, Roberto should find no shortage of suitors should he fail to sign a new contract at Barça.

While a last-minute change of heart from the club or manager can’t be entirely ruled out, all signs currently point towards Sergi Roberto waving goodbye to Barcelona this summer.

Barça fans might have to face the possibility of another legend leaving without a proper goodbye.