Barcelona captain’s future under serious doubt, player yet to respond to renewal offer

Barcelona captain’s future under serious doubt, player yet to respond to renewal offer

According to a breaking update from MARCA, there is now serious doubt over Ronald Araujo’s future at Barcelona.

The Uruguayan international has been the club’s best defender for a long time now and was even an undisputed starter last season.

His internal disagreements with Xavi Hernandez and Ilkay Gundogan towards the end of last season, however, opened his mind to the possibility of a departure.

With the Terrasa-based coach sacked at the end of the season and Hansi Flick appointed in his place, many expected that the defender would push towards a renewal. That, however, has not been the case.

Still awaiting a response

As revealed by the Spanish outlet, Barcelona have placed a renewal offer on Araujo’s table that even raises his status in the dressing room and his wages. However, talks have not progressed as anticipated.

Uncertain future. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Deco is in constant contact with Araujo’s entourage but the player has yet to respond to the offer made. In fact, there has been no indication that an agreement can be reached soon.

The club thus believe that the player could push for a departure this summer, especially with clubs like Bayern Munich interested.

The guarding clause

The centre-back’s contract with Barcelona runs out in June 2026 and thus keeps the momentum in the Blaugranas’ favour for any talks that ensue. Moreover, the player is protected by a release clause of €1 billion.

The Catalans, for their part, do not wish to sell the player and see him as the future of the team’s backline. Their need for a big sale this summer, however, could see them accept his departure if the right offer comes in.

Needless to say, the coming weeks will be critical in deciding Araujo’s future. Accelerating talks and pushing for clarity is the need of the hour.