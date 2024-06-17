Barcelona and Brazil star considered early retirement due to pressure

Barcelona and Brazil star Raphinha finished the season well, hitting double figures for goals for the second season in a row, and arguably raising his stock as high as it has been since he arrived. Yet there was a stage where he considered leaving it all behind.

The 27-year-old is currently on duty with Brazil ahead of the Copa America, having earned his place back in the Selecao side. After making a €58m move from Leeds United, turning down Chelsea in the process, Raphinha struggled to settle with manager Xavi Hernandez backing Ousmane Dembele ahead of him in his position. This season too he was shifted to the left of attack to accommodate Lamine Yamal, and he was not short of criticism.

“Recently I thought about leaving it all due to personal and professional problems. I thought about giving up, leaving football, because I didn’t need to go through some mental problems or difficulties and attacks by the media or fans,” he explained, as quoted by Marca.

“Imagining that one day my son can see me as an inspiration in football, not being the best in the world, but as a reference, that is worth a lot.”

The pressure at Barcelona appears to be reaching unbearable levels for those with any sensitivity to the media storm. Departing manager Xavi Hernandez called the Barcelona job cruel and unpleasant earlier this season, and clearly it is not just him that is feeling it.