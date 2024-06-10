Barcelona boss Flick sets sights on Angelo Stiller

The powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona have identified a new target amid their ongoing search for midfield reinforcements.

That’s according to Barca insider Toni Juanmartí of Diario Sport, who points towards Angelo Stiller as the player in question.

Stiller, for his part, is fresh off a fine campaign in the Bundesliga, with Stuttgart.

En route to the club’s shock 2nd-place finish in the German top-flight, the 23-year-old played a central role, notching a goal and five assists across 31 appearances all told.

And, evidently, such exploits have not gone at all unnoticed at the aforementioned Barcelona.

As per Sport, Hansi Flick has forwarded the name of Stiller to Deco and the transfer team in Catalunya’s capital, as a new candidate to reinforce his side’s ranks in the middle of the park.

The 59-year-old has first-hand experience of the talents boasted by his compatriot, having afforded Stiller his first-team debut whilst on the bench at Bayern Munich.

With a contract at the MHPArena through the summer of 2027, the deep-lying midfielder would be expected to set any interested party back a sum in the region of €25 million.

Another name to keep an eye on over the coming months at Barcelona…

ℹ️🔵🔴



A Flick le gustaría añadir a Angelo Stiller a la lista de candidatos para reforzar el centro del campo del Barça.



El jugador del Stuttgart ya estuvo en el Bayern a las órdenes de Flick, que le hizo debutar en Champions.https://t.co/pJ2LrxFvui — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 10, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN