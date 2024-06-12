Barcelona boss Flick ‘does not understand’ Xavi’s treatment of João Félix

An insight into the thoughts of incoming Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick on the game-time, or rather, lack thereof, afforded to João Félix last season has today come to the fore online.

The info comes courtesy of Diario Sport, and points towards Flick as having been left somewhat perplexed by the actions of his predecessor in the Barcelona dugout.

Xavi, of course, made clear throughout last season that he was never a firm believer in the talents boasted by Félix.

As much was made most evident down the campaign’s final stretch, when, in the Blaugrana’s most important fixtures, the on-loan Atlético Madrid man was time and time again forced to watch on from the bench.

And, evidently, Félix himself was not the only one to have been left perplexed by such treatment.

As per the aforementioned Sport:

‘Hansi Flick has been reporting on Barcelona’s game for a long time and does not understand how little participation the Portuguese had in the final stretch of last season.’

Barca’s new headmaster views Félix as a ‘decisive’ figure, capable of being a differential in breaking the lines between midfield and defence.

He has, as a result, long given the green light to the return of the 24-year-old for next season, having previously tried to bring Félix in during his time in charge of Bayern Munich.

It now remains to be seen whether Flick’s wish is granted, with Atlético eager to move their out-of-favour frontman on on a permanent basis, and Barcelona only willing to offer up a fresh loan.

